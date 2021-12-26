The Crown Heights Pavilion Event Centre, Benin City, Edo State will come alive on the 2022 New Year day as a stand-up comedian, Lawrence Osarenkhoe, aka, MC Casino leads other Nigeria A-list entertainers to light up the stage.

MC Casino, a celebrated comedian from Edo State will be thrilling the audience with his game of jokes, promises to draw huge fans to the spot, while revelers and yuletide fun seekers around the city will have the best bet on their money in a mega show that features Nigeria’s sensational singer, Tuface Idibia.

Line up of artistes who will be making appearance on stage alongside the star comedian, Mc Casino includes young and upcoming entertainers from Edo State, supported by other top rated performer from Lagos.

They include Nigeria’s sensational singer, 2Baba (Tuface Idibia) leading others, while local artistes features Influence Akaba; Desktalker; Edo Pikin; Forever; MR Paul; Honorable Madiba; Youngest Landlord among others.

Mc Casino who is the brain behind the show disclosed that given the calibre of artistes expected at the show, that it is going to be one of the best shows in Edo to usher in the new year.

According to him, tickets are affordable, looking at the global economic situation now. “With gate range of N10,000 for popular side, N300,000, N500,000 and N1 million for special tables, fun is guaranteed,” remarked Mc Casino.

He also added that adequate security arrangements are in place, while the Red Cross Society will be on ground for medical attention. MC Casino said he believes that the yuletide fun cuts across religion, race and ages, that every enjoys comedy and good music, while enjoining all Edo State people to use the opportunity to ease tensions brought in the year by covid-19 pandemic, politics and other challenges.