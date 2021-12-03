



Qudus Ajibola Bello, professionally known as Moral is the new kid on the music block and he makes his musical debut with an Afro-rich single titled ‘Kolobi’ featuring Afro-fusion star, Buju.

The 21-year-old talented Oyo State indigene brings to fore his vocal strength as he soaks his listeners in the rich Afro vibe. This single embodies a fun-filled melody that features loads of feel-good upbeat energy.

‘Kolobi’ is definitely an Afrobeat banger with a tasteful finish over synths, rhythms and wide percussive basslines of the trendy amapiano plugin for a boastful and uplifting new tune. You can’t help but move your body.

Buju, who has had a successful run this year with back-to-back hits, and most recently, an amazing outing at Wizkid’s O2 Arena show in London, lends his voice on the chorus, further eliciting excitement in listeners.

Moral developed his love for music at a tender age and is set to share his talent with the world, Kolobi being his first. He looks forward to working with Wizkid, Drake, Burna Boy and Davido. He is definitely an act to look out for in the coming months.

Kolobi was produced by P.Prime and is out today, December 3rd, 2021 on all music platforms.

Stream Kolobi on your preferred Streaming Platform Here.