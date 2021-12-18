By Jacob Ajom

The NFF in its official press statement, following a virtual meeting of its Executive Committee on Sunday, announced that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). This followed the disengagement of former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

It is still unfathomable that the Nigeria Football Federation still keep faith in disgraced coach Salisu Yusuf and underperforming Paul Aigbogun. They do not deserve to handle the national team.

Salisu Yusuf has been head coach of the team since Rohr’s reign. For the period he handled the team, apart from winning a silver medal in 2017 CHAN in Morocco, the coach has not had any significant impact on the fortunes of the teams, particularly Super Eagles Team A.

The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach was in temporary charge of the Super Eagles for the friendly victories over Mali and Luxembourg in 2016 after Sunday Oliseh resigned.

He was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation as head coach in 2016, shortly before Gernot Rohr was named as the technical adviser.

Apart from the marginal results he has achieved with the home-based Eagles, Salisu was caught on camera receiving bribes in a sting operation organised by Gahanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The footage, shot by BBC in September 2017,, showed Yusuf collecting a wad of money, reportedly, $1000 cash. He confirmed the incident but said he received the money as a gift but not to influence his team selection, as was alleged.

The NFF suspended him for one year but has since been restored to his position. It is a shame that such a man could still be absorbed by the NFF despite his tainted personality.

Another appointment we are picking holes in is that of Paul Aigbogun. In 2019, coach Paul Aigbogun was appointed manager of the national U20 team, the Flying Eagles. Before then, the Delta state-born coach had spells with Warri Wolves Football Club and Enyimba International Football Club of Aba. His tenures at the two clubs were nothing to write home about, just as his uneventful stay with the Flying Eagles.

Paul Aigbogun’s reign with the Flying Eagles marked Nigeria’s worst record in age group tournaments as the team failed to get past the group stages of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland

After the ouster of the team, Nigerians were unanimous in calling for the sack of the coach, with 1980 African Cup of Nations winner, Segun Odegbami, describing the team as the ‘’worst set of Flying Eagles squad to be put together since Nigeria’s first appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

While overseeing the Flying Eagles, the coach was also handling two-time African champions, Enyimba International Football Club of Aba. Due to his incompetence, the standard of the team dropped as they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League and had to join the lesser CAF Confederation Cup, which they also failed to make progress. For the first time in their illustrious history, the seven-time Nigeria champions were 4th in the league table, amassing only 38 points from 24 games. Due to pressure from fans and other stakeholders, the coach threw in the towel

His resignation was deemed by Aba fans as good riddance to bad rubbish as they wished he never coached them again. Surprisingly, Aigbogun was retained as Flying Eagles coach, a team he guided through the qualifying campaign of the 2018 African Under-20 Championship.

For a long time after his misadventure with the Flying Eagles, Aigbogun has been in the technical department of the NFF. His integration into the new-look Super Eagles technical crew did not come as a surprise, given his strong connection with the NFF leadership.

The worry however, is how a coach with such a poor record rose to become an assistant coach of the Super Eagles? If the NFF wants Eguavoen to be successful, he should be given the best hands to work with. Of what value can coaches like Aigbogun and Salisu Yusuf add to the team?

Not much is known of Dr Terry Eguaoje who is also one of Eguavoen’s assistants. He is founder and President of the Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations. His profile also portrays him as a College Professor, coaching instructor, an author, a soccer coach, and sport administrator. An attractive resume, no doubt but is he conversant with African football?

With the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations barely weeks away, it is expected that the NFF will do everything possible to ensure Nigeria succeeds. We don’t see that coming with the likes of coach Paul Aigbogun and Salisu Yusuf as assistant coaches of the Super Eagles. While wishing Eguavoen the best, it is regretted that the NFF has not helped matters with some of his assistants.

Their appointments couldn’t have been on merit.

