Christmas time in Nigeria is a joy to experience, with not to be missed festive events dotting everyone’s calendar. This year Netflix and Kunle Afolayan will give Nigerians even more to enjoy!

Following the announcement of Netflix’s first Nigerian Christmas film – A Naija Christmas; produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, the global streaming giant has released the exciting trailer for this hilarious comedy.

A Naija Christmas follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true. Of course nothing screams disaster like trying to find the love of your life, with a ticking clock in Lagos!

Speaking on why A Naija Christmas is the must see film this season, prolific filmmaker Kunle Afolayan says “A Naija Christmas movie is real, original, funny and the first Christmas movie of its kind.

Working with the late, great Rachel Oniga was massive honor, and her heartwarming performance is typical of her flawless artistry. All roads definitely lead to Netflix on December 16th, for a quintessentially Naija Christmas!”

A Naija Christmas will launch globally and exclusive to Netflix on December 16, 2021.