By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South and Human Rights Coordinator for Africa, Marine and Technology, Alhaji Musa Saidu has lashed at the president, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Convener Association of Northern Youth Groups, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, over their publication in the Vanguard newspaper accusing governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state of allegedly politicising the recent oil wellhead blowout and spillage in OML29 Well 1 platform operated by Aiteo exploration and Production company limited, AEEPCO, a JV with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in Nembe, Bayelsa state.

Alhaji Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard said it was sad that an Arewa platform he headed at a time as the national President was now been allegedly paid to dish out all kinds of statements, adding that the body should be very mindful of matters it dabbles into.

Alhaji Saidu , wondered if Arewa Youth had become a profession or a business, recalling that as President of the body he used the platform to pursue issues of national peace and development.

He said among some of the things he did was moving a motion for the north to support creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC , at the Arewa House in Kaduna state when he was President of the body.

He said he was worried that some persons were now using the platform to paint northerners as beggars before the South, wondering what those that issued the statement with the title : Is Nembe oil spill being hijacked, politicised ?, know about the massive devastation of the economic life in Nembe by the spill .

“Arewa youths supporting Aiteo in Bayelsa after the pollution and then talking against the government of Bayelsa protecting its peoole is condemnable. The government of Bayelsa is doing its job to protect its people in the best way it can over matters of the spill “, he said.

“Is Arewa youths a profession or a business ? I was President of the body and we did not do this type of things. I moved a motion for the north to support the creation of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the Arewa House in Kaduna when I was the President of Arewa Youth. “, he said.

“But today the way they are going is funny. Is Arewa youths now a business that they are allegedly paid to issue statement on things they should not do ? I funded the body with my money. The youths should stop painting the north as beggars before our southern brothers because that is what the statement suggest “, he added.

“The oil spill has caused much devastation in Bayelsa, so Arewa Youth should be mindful of their comment. I am very pained. I will not allow people with no visibility operating under various northern bodies destroy the robust relationship the north has with the South south. “he said..

“I was an aide to the late Harold Dappa Biriye as a youth and I travelled with him across the country . Most times at meetings in the north he would ask me to talk first. The north has good relationship with the Niger Delta so no nothener for selfish reason should be allowed to destroy it. “, he said.

“The statement from my Arewa youth brothers and signed by one Mallam Kabiru Yusuf as president Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Convener Association of Northern Youth Groups is not only provocative but also painting the north as people who can talk recklessly for selfish reasons “, he said.

“Go and see.the devastation in Nembe from the spill. I sympathize with the people of the area for the damage.to their water, economic life “, he said.

“The youths should go and face the bandits in Zamfara and other areas in the North . When the Niger Delta had their problem it was the youths that stood to defend their area. The bandits have taken over so many areas in the north I expect the youths to be most concerned about how to restore peace and security in the north “, he said.