By Obas Esiedesa

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited yesterday disclosed that it has awarded the contract for immediate installation and energising of the Owerri NIPP 2 x 150MVA & 2 x 60MVA 330/132/33kV Owerri Transmission Substation to Messrs Ak-AY Elektrik.

The company, in a statement by Media Adviser, ‘Sanya Adejokun, explained that the transformers had been installed more than 10 years ago without them either being energised or given adequate preservation.

NDPHC said they were recently tested by experts who recommended vacuum drying process to remove ingressed moisture trapped inside the four power transformers.

“It is, therefore, pertinent for them to first be uninstalled and transported to GTA Factory in Lagos for the oven drying and then delivered back to Owerri for final erection and energisation”, he added.

He stated that the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, has already dispatched letters to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), intimating them of the development.

According to Oyedele, “There was no attempt to steal the transformers.

The Indians are workers of GTA, subcontractors to our EPC Contractor, Messrs. Ak-Ay Elektric, who went to take the transformers to their workshop for vacuum drying and testing”.

Meanwhile, NDPHC has revealed that the Lafia 2X150 MVA, 2X60 /132/33330kV Transmission Substation in Nasarawa State was finally completed and energized two weeks ago.

Contract for the multi-billion Naira National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) 330/132/33kV Lafia Transmission Substation was awarded by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company in November 2016 while work commenced at the Akurba site in 2017. Governor Abdullahi Sule, who witnessed the technical commissioning of the Transmission Substation said: “The Lafia Substation was successfully tested and connected to the grid” and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done.