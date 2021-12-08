By Eguono Odjegba

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Apapa Port Special Area Command, has replicated the launch of the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, to recreate awareness and send warnings to recalcitrant drug barons and their foot soldiers.

The Command Assistant Comptroller General, Narcotics, Samuel Gadzama Bashir, who carried out the launch during the decoration of 54 officers of the Command newly promoted at the NPA Multipurpose Centre, Apapa Ports Complex, Lagos, charged the officers to redouble their efforts in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

READ ALSOFG woos Greek investor to Nigeria’s shipping, transport sectors

The Apapa Port narcotic chief also inducted and decorated chiefs of sister security agencies operating at the port and individuals as WADA Ambassador, including the Apapa Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ibrahim Malanta Yusuf, Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Brigadier General W.L Nzidee, the Ojora of Ijora and Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs Fumilayo Olotu; amongst others.

He stated that WADA was launched in the realization that the war against drugs cannot be completely won by guns or enforcement alone, noting it is a war of the heart and attitudinal change by the generality of Nigerians.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, he urged them to see their new rank as a further call to higher responsibilities, in the fight against drug smuggling and drug abuse.

Apapa Customs boss, Malanta Yusuf, in his goodwill message, charged the newly decorated officers to have a change of attitude in their work culture and to see their new ranks as a call for greater commitment to duty.

The Western Naval Commander, and his Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport counterpart, Brigadier General WL Nzidee, urged the newly promoted narcotic officers to put in more efforts to justify the confidence repose in them.