Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has conducted a sensitization programme for secondary school students in Edo State on the need to inculcate early savings habit.

The NDIC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bello Hassan, who led the awareness campaign at Idia College Benin City, as part of activities to mark the 2021 “World Savings Day” with the theme: “Understanding The Importance of Saving”, noted that the program was shifted from October when it ought to hold because of the West African Examination Council that had programme would have been celebrated in October, but was postponed because of the West African School Certificate Examinations that held within the period.

Represented by the corporation’s Senior Manager, Benin Zone, Mr Udofor Ukpom, Hassan noted that the objectives behind the awareness programme in schools, are to encourage students to imbibe the culture of savings, to drive financial inclusion at a young age and ensure customer satisfaction.

The sensitization programme featured students select from various schools within the Edo State capital.

The presentations centred on the importance of management and saving from the earliest age.

The World Savings Day was established on October 31, 1934, during the 1st International Savings Bank Congress in Milan, Italy by Italian Professor Filippo Ravizza

It is a day created to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of savings both for modern economies and for individuals alike.