BENIN CITY – THE Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has issued a seven days ultimatum to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and its partners to retract what it described as defamatory documentary against the movement or it would institute a N1b damages claim against the media outfit.

There is a documentary that was recently released by the BBC the linked the NBM to the dreaded cult group known as Black Axe where it was described as an alias for the NBM.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, chairman Body of Founders of the movement, Comrade Ernest Amadasun said the documentary was defamatory and that it has disparaged the organisation’s “reputation, character and has caused NBM loss and divestment of integrity by prudent members of the society.

“The BBC and its allies on December 19, broadcast a defamatory online documentary through YouTube and other segments of the organisation ( African eye) against the integrity of the movement and its members.

“The unethical and unprofessional manner the documentary was produced to give credence to the fact that it was a grand conspiracy by some elements to destroy NBM.



“The interim forensic analysis of the documentary also revealed that videos and pictures of incidents that occurred years back in other places without nexus with NBM were joined to make up the defamatory documentary.”

He said on July 18,2021, NBM leadership granted an interview to BBC which he said was expected to be a news item “but the BBC and its allies went on malicious destruction of its reputation by shopping from the internet and unverified sources for negative information against the movement.

He alleged that the BBC and its anchor person copied video and pictures from the #EndSARS violence incident with a view to portray NBM as a violent organisation.

According to him, NBM registered in 1977, has been in the forefront for justice and equity in Nigeria, “stood against oppressive government, demanding for quality education, better conditions for civil servants among others.

He said the fact that an NBM member violates the law does not make all members law breakers.

“Our investigation revealed that certain individuals have turned NBM into a money making venture. These unscrupulous individuals and organisations sell fake stories to security agencies and get paid by them under the guise of profiling an organisation that is a global threat. NBM is not faceless and not a threat to society”.