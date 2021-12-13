NAZAP will continue to seek solutions for zoological gardens, wildlife parks nationwide — Dr Ali

Dr. Ali

The Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP), has revealed that it is not relenting in finding a lasting solution to the issues identified at the Imo State Zoological Garden.

Recall that there were reports of animals in the zoo dying from hunger as a result of a lack of funding by the state government.

Speaking with journalists recently, the Secretary of the association, Dr. Kabir Ali, said that NAZAP would not rest until it finds a lasting solution that will ensure that the facility becomes a huge tourism hub for the south east.

He revealed that a recent engagement with the Imo State government through the Honorable Commissioner of Tourism, Creative Art and Culture, Dr. Uche Ohia had produced positive results.

He added that talks were currently underway with the state government to find private investors and partners to improve not only the condition of the zoo but the tourism industry of the state.

Further, he said that NAZAP was always proactive with its member facilities.

He recalled that the Kaduna and Obafemi Awolowo Zoo crisis had been managed by NAZAP through donations of palliative to the zoo authority, and eventually privatisation, stating that normalcy has since been restored.

Urging the media to stop sensationalising situations, Dr. Ali decried the tradition of using photos sourced online to depict events, adding that the image used to report events at the Imo Zoo was not from the zoo.

Dr. Ali stressed that When images are wrongly used, they don’t only affect the facility in question but NAZAP and the Country at large. It sends a wrong signal globally about how we handle facts.

“We urge the media to avoid sensationalising situations by using photos sourced online to report stories.

“We are aware that the pictures circulated of the Imo Zoo were not from Imo State.

“We expect the publishers to retract that image and be professional in authenticating sensitive matters,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria