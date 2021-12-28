By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Tuesday, said the 9th National Assembly lacks boldness to veto President Muhammadu Buhari to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

This assertion was made by the Global President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, while expressing concern over the current drama on the long awaited passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

According to Eholor, majority of the National Assembly members are not there for the interest and betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians as far as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is concerned.

He said: “I do not see any way that National Assembly will act on the bill; they can only make noise but at the end of the day, the bill may have been killed for good.

“It is expedient for the old law to remain as that will enable the ruling party to continue in power.

“Majority of the National Assembly members are not there for the interest and betterment of Nigeria. These people are there for their selfish interests.

“Have you seen them making any law that would not favour them? It is about selfishness, greed and lack of patriotism. What they are doing is putting personal interest against the interest of Nigerians.

“I don’t see anything good coming out from them because the current NASS members are acting like rubber stamp members of appendage to the Executive.

“One Love Foundation is committed to the rule of law. We are interested in equity, fairness and justice. If you carefully look at the Electoral Act as amended, you would discover that the NASS members inserted direct primaries which seems to favour them against their governors. Are you now saying we should support the NASS members or the Governors? We are always with the masses.”

He also added that Nigeria is not short of ideas, economic information and roadmaps.

“What it requires are the right candidates at the top to implement these ideas. Going forward we must ensure that the man at the helm of affairs in Nigeria is one who is really concerned about the wellbeing of this nation.

“We must collectively agree not to tolerate any kind of bad leadership in this country anymore. Any candidate with proven track record of incompetence, corruption, greed, avarice, and wickedness should not be allowed to hold any position of influence, bit by bit things will begin to change”, he added.