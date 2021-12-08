Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has appointed 18 new Special Advisers (SAs) to bring the number to 20.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lafia by Aliyu Ubandoma, Secretary to the State Government.

ALSO READ: Buhari didn’t order sack of AEDC management ― Presidency

He stated that the appointees would be inaugurated at a date to be announced later.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly recently approved the request by the governor to appoint 20 SAs.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria