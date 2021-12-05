By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

THE National Association of Polytechnic Students,NAPS,has elected its new executive officers following its National Convention held Weekend, at the FCT Education Resource Centre,Abuja.

The convention saw the emergence of Comrade Kingsley Chinonso Asiegbu from the Federal Polytechnic Oko,in Anambra State ,emerging as the president of the association.

At the convention, Comrade Asiegbu scored 92 votes while his closest rival Comrade Samuel Anidi from the Delta State Polytechnic Oghara, scored 88 votes.

Also elected at the convention included Comrade Innocent Oko from the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo Benue State who emerged as the Senate President, Comrade Ashiru sheriff Adefemi from the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State as Vice President National Affairs and Comrade Collins Obioha from Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri who won as Vice President, Special Duties.

In his acceptance speech after being declared by the Convention Chairman, Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the new NAPS President pledged to bring a new vision into the organization.

According to him,it would be his fundamental agenda to see better inclusion of polytechnic graduates in the scheme of things in the country.

Asiegbu,who pleaded for cooperation from members to succeed in his mandate, said that was no loser in the election as they were all winners as the association had a very peaceful, credible and keenly contested election.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. I won this election with just four votes, it could have only been God. I promise to be the president of everybody and not only those that voted for me,”he said.