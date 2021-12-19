…Ckay bags multiple nominations

Revered Online music awards, Naijatraffic awards has unveiled the nominees list for this year’s edition of the event.

The 2021 marks the 2nd edition of this prestigious music award. The awards nomination and voting will take place via www.naijatraffic.ng/awards



According to the convener of the event, Nwede Ikechukwu Emmanuel, the awards ceremony was created to celebrate the best and brightest talents in the Nigerian music industry who have done wonderfully well.



For this year’s edition, CKay has four nominations, as Omah Lay, Fireboy, Joeboy clinch three nominations each.

See the full list of nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AV

Jaywillz

Zinoleesky

Singah

Ckay

Guchi

Tems

Omah Lay

Ladipo

Ajebo Hustlers

JoeBoy

Rema

Bella Shmurda

FireBoy DML

Oxlade

L.A.X

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

OMAH LAY (What Have We Done)

AYRA STARR (19 & Dagerous)

BLAQBONE (Sex Over Love)

FIREBOY DML (Apollo)

CKAY (Boyfriend)

SONG OF THE YEAR

CKAY ( Love Nwantiti )

OMAH LAY ( Understand )

FIREBOY DML ( Peru )

JAYWILLZ ( Medicine )

JOEBOY ( Sip _ Alcohol )

GUCHI ( Jennifer )

AV ( Big Thug Boys )

NEXT RATED ARTIST

Ugoccie

Lojay

Ruger

Nkadi

Neeza

Sparkle Tee

FoelyJoe

Zealot

Salle

Ayeesha

Emmi Cruz

NP Mela

BEST INDIGENEOUS ARTIST

Oladips

Davolee

Kabex

Paragon Qtm

Portable

Jeriq

Tidinz

HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Toby Shang

Hypeman Bobby Banks

Pocolee

Emmy Black

Shody

DJ OF THE YEAR

Dj Yen-D

Dj Small

DJ Eazi

DJ Queen De

DJ Wizkel

ENTERTAINMENT PROMOTER

GodBoy

C’Eric Entertainment

Samuel Paul

Dapper

Paulash Panache

Matty Promotions

Taget Media

BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Lekkiloaded

JustNaija

Netxclusive

Viral9ja

9jadailyfeeds

9jaflaver

ValleeBuzz

Mediabaze

Besnaijamusic

Ay Blogz

Massmediaforum

Naijawide

Naijaloaded

Kilamity

Naijavoice

BEST SONG & SOUND RECORDING ARTIST

Ckay

Tems

Chike

Simi

Teni

Wande Coal

COMMEDIAN/COMIC ACT OF THE YEAR

BrainJotter

Mr Dwen

Gospelvics

Mc Banuso

Simeon Skye

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG WITH MESSAGE

Sparkle Tee

Niyra

Teenahtichae

Rafsbeat David

Emmy Young

Esther Osaji

Obeleze mmw

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Rafsbeat David

Bayologic

Kelvin Drayz

TimiClef

Shugavybez

BEST ENTERTAINMENT GRAPHICS ARTISTES

Femtex

Topz creative

Rick Graphics

GR_Portrait

Emmybest

Timmy Graphics

KyngDavidarts

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

AV ( Confession )

NIFEMI OOSA 44.4 ( Table 4 Two)

GUCHI ( Benzema )

BEST AFRO POP SINGLE

Soul2soul dakings

Germy Mee

Wizdoh

Kingsmart

Ayo Bishi

Teaza

Larahlucy

Friskyboy

Mr Akinz

Skodaleen

SammyBliss

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Sunnaija

Stephanie O Bennard

King Bernard

Bamidele Adams

ND Biz Global

Askamaya Records

BEST HIP HOP / RAP SINGLE

Blessnnachi

Michkelly

Nkadi

Tee Smart

Dheten

Pele King

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

JSL Nation

Irebamiji Kugbakin Phiz

Joyjohn makeover

GodBoy

TaurusBeautifly

Trs.ng

Creative Peto Concept

MS Unit Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Miki fromzy

Oluwa Eben

Hickyvardon

Dasnoop

Mr Great