…Ckay bags multiple nominations
Revered Online music awards, Naijatraffic awards has unveiled the nominees list for this year’s edition of the event.
The 2021 marks the 2nd edition of this prestigious music award. The awards nomination and voting will take place via www.naijatraffic.ng/awards
According to the convener of the event, Nwede Ikechukwu Emmanuel, the awards ceremony was created to celebrate the best and brightest talents in the Nigerian music industry who have done wonderfully well.
For this year’s edition, CKay has four nominations, as Omah Lay, Fireboy, Joeboy clinch three nominations each.
See the full list of nominees below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
AV
Jaywillz
Zinoleesky
Singah
Ckay
Guchi
Tems
Omah Lay
Ladipo
Ajebo Hustlers
JoeBoy
Rema
Bella Shmurda
FireBoy DML
Oxlade
L.A.X
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
OMAH LAY (What Have We Done)
AYRA STARR (19 & Dagerous)
BLAQBONE (Sex Over Love)
FIREBOY DML (Apollo)
CKAY (Boyfriend)
SONG OF THE YEAR
CKAY ( Love Nwantiti )
OMAH LAY ( Understand )
FIREBOY DML ( Peru )
JAYWILLZ ( Medicine )
JOEBOY ( Sip _ Alcohol )
GUCHI ( Jennifer )
AV ( Big Thug Boys )
NEXT RATED ARTIST
Ugoccie
Lojay
Ruger
Nkadi
Neeza
Sparkle Tee
FoelyJoe
Zealot
Salle
Ayeesha
Emmi Cruz
NP Mela
BEST INDIGENEOUS ARTIST
Oladips
Davolee
Kabex
Paragon Qtm
Portable
Jeriq
Tidinz
HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Toby Shang
Hypeman Bobby Banks
Pocolee
Emmy Black
Shody
DJ OF THE YEAR
Dj Yen-D
Dj Small
DJ Eazi
DJ Queen De
DJ Wizkel
ENTERTAINMENT PROMOTER
GodBoy
C’Eric Entertainment
Samuel Paul
Dapper
Paulash Panache
Matty Promotions
Taget Media
BLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Lekkiloaded
JustNaija
Netxclusive
Viral9ja
9jadailyfeeds
9jaflaver
ValleeBuzz
Mediabaze
Besnaijamusic
Ay Blogz
Massmediaforum
Naijawide
Naijaloaded
Kilamity
Naijavoice
BEST SONG & SOUND RECORDING ARTIST
Ckay
Tems
Chike
Simi
Teni
Wande Coal
COMMEDIAN/COMIC ACT OF THE YEAR
BrainJotter
Mr Dwen
Gospelvics
Mc Banuso
Simeon Skye
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG WITH MESSAGE
Sparkle Tee
Niyra
Teenahtichae
Rafsbeat David
Emmy Young
Esther Osaji
Obeleze mmw
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Rafsbeat David
Bayologic
Kelvin Drayz
TimiClef
Shugavybez
BEST ENTERTAINMENT GRAPHICS ARTISTES
Femtex
Topz creative
Rick Graphics
GR_Portrait
Emmybest
Timmy Graphics
KyngDavidarts
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
AV ( Confession )
NIFEMI OOSA 44.4 ( Table 4 Two)
GUCHI ( Benzema )
BEST AFRO POP SINGLE
Soul2soul dakings
Germy Mee
Wizdoh
Kingsmart
Ayo Bishi
Teaza
Larahlucy
Friskyboy
Mr Akinz
Skodaleen
SammyBliss
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Sunnaija
Stephanie O Bennard
King Bernard
Bamidele Adams
ND Biz Global
Askamaya Records
BEST HIP HOP / RAP SINGLE
Blessnnachi
Michkelly
Nkadi
Tee Smart
Dheten
Pele King
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
JSL Nation
Irebamiji Kugbakin Phiz
Joyjohn makeover
GodBoy
TaurusBeautifly
Trs.ng
Creative Peto Concept
MS Unit Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Miki fromzy
Oluwa Eben
Hickyvardon
Dasnoop
Mr Great