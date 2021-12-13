By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, NACOPPMAN, Monday inaugurated its pioneer executives that will run the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The oath taking which was held in the ministry of women affairs in Birnin Kebbi had in attendance National excos of the association, the state NUT chairman Alhaji Isah Arzika and Abubakar Bagudu Dallatun Kalgo who administered the oath of office on behalf of federation of agricultural commodities of Nigeria (FACAN).

Earlier in her welcome address, the chairperson of the association mallama Samira Muhammad Zainali said that, the essence of the association to ensure availability of coco nut across the country which in turn will create economic value chain.

According to her, farmers and investors are expected to key into coconut farming in order to reduce its importation since it can be produced here.

“The by-products of coconut are manifold times above oil couple with its health benefits to human beings, therefore its availability aside the economic impact it will increase human health and create jobs,” she said.

Samira added that to elongate the number of members, the association intends to invite more capable hands in coco nut farming to train more women across all ages to help spread the message of coconut business and farming.

She maintained that already Lagos and some parts of east are leading in coconut production “we have improved variety and it grows here in Kebbi too, we need government to come in and assist us to boost coconut farming, production and processing.

While urging members of the public to avail themselves the opportunity, the state organising secretary mallama Khadija Rabiu Koko stated that new chapter will mark the beginning of huge coconut farming in Kebbi state, she assured investors of value for their investments, she thanked those who attended the occasion.

Nine executives took oath of office they are Samira Zainali chairperson, Buhari Muhammed Magaji secretary general, Maryam Yakubu financial secretary, khadija Rabi’u Koko organising secretary, Zainab Nomau publicity secretary, Nana Asma’u treasurer, while Farida Ladan deputy chairperson and Ibrahim Mu, az as assistant financial secretary.

High light of the occasion include the unveiling of coconut seedlings and a symbolic planting of the coconut seedlings to mark the beginning of its production in the state, some cash donations were made to help the take off of NACOPPMAN in Kebbi.

Vanguard News Nigeria