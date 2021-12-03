L-R: Ademola Adetona, Creative Director Expoze Nigeria; Aderonke Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer, MyLibri Books; Folu Karunwi, Chief Technical Officer, MyLibri Books; Adewale Akeem Adetona a.k.a iSlimfit, Convener, Lagos Digital Summit

Leading e-library platform, MyLibri Books dazzled attendees at the 2021 edition of the Lagos Digital Summit with amazing gift prizes and raffle. The event, which is an annual converge of business experts and technology enthusiasts, held its fifth edition on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Tech Park Zone, Gbagada.

As the Silver Sponsor, MyLibri Books supported the Summit for a more active reading culture by gifting attendees with a month’s free access to the thousands of books on the platform’s e-library, alongside other incentives, including a MiFi device.The e-library comprises different genres of books, ranging from academic books for continuous personal development (CPD) to non-fiction, fiction, auto-biography, self-help books and so on.

Commenting on this sponsorship, the CEO and Founder of MyLibri Books, Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo popularly known as Tea Pot noted: ” We are deepening the reading culture across Africa, starting with Nigeria, with a combination of tactics including sponsorship of events that share similar core values with ours. We are keenly focused on taking books to people regardless of their locations and are working assiduously to achieve that. Partnering with Lagos Digital Summit was a straightforward decision as the platform is one of the few that approaches the use of digital technology in a different manner.”

Besides the free subscription awarded to a lucky attendee, the company did not stop at that as it handed out free MiFi, notepads, and other incentives to some other attendees of the Summit. Founded in 2020, MyLibriBooks is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store and Web. The platform has various genres of books that are structured and labelled accordingly.

Subscription comes with a personal library where users can add books and set reading goals that can be shared with friends, see books they are reading and download books in-appto be accessed offline. User experience is placed at a premium as books that are not available can be requested and the requester will be informed as soon as they become available.

MyLibri books has quite affordable subscription plans (called Lone Ranger) ranging from N1,000 for the Monthly plan, N2,500 for Quarterly plan, N5,500 for Bi- annual and N11,200 for the Annual plan; and interestingly, all plans grant users access to all the books on the platform.

“We are currently working with publishers of school books to make school books available on our platform and this is well in progress. We are out to eradicate the problem around affordability and accessibility of schoolbooks, everyone should be able to afford to go to school, to read while also protecting the climate in doing so”, Adebayo hinted.