Dear Bunmi,

I had a stormy relationship with my ex for close to two years and we broke up because a friend lied to him that I was cheating on him. I saw him again recently after a long break and we started texting each other.

He said he still had feelings for me and we agreed to meet. We then rekindled our love and I thought our relationship was back on track.

But a friend told me she was sure he had a steady girlfriend. When I sent him a text to ask about her, he replied that he was not only engaged to the girl but was getting married to her soon.

You can imagine how humiliated I felt, especially since we’d just resumed an intimate relationship. I feel used and I want to hurt him as much as he’s hurt me. He’s now stopped texting me.

Tonia, by e-mail.

Dear Tonia,

Your ex probably wanted a last fling before he got married, and who else to have it with but someone he once had a relationship with?

That is why he manipulated and then made love to you, which was cruel of him.

Most men go for sex when it’s readily available and women have always forgiven their weaknesses.

The best thing to do is let him and your anger go; you are no less beautiful and valuable because this ex felt unable to deny his greed for you.

Forget this unfortunate incident and move on.

