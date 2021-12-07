By Shina Abubakar

WALE Babalakin, SAN, son of late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin, yesterday, explained how his late father rejected a job offer of $250,000 to dedicate his life to charity and settling disputes among people of various classes and statuses.

Speaking at the 3-day Fidau prayer, organised for Muslim Association of Nigeria, MAN, by the family, at his country home in Gbongan, Babalakin said the late jurist rejected the job offer after retiring in 1991.

His words: “When he retired in 1991, he said to me that he was not going to do anything for money again because he wants to spend the rest of his life doing charity.

“One day I came to meet him that we have a very big arbitration in my office and everyone has suggested that you have the calibre to be one of the arbitrators. I ask if he will do it but baba kept to his word of not doing anything that concerned money again. I went on pestering him that $250,000 is the amount that will be paid for the job, I mentioned one of his bosses and friend who is the second arbitrator, yet, he rejected the offer.

“Baba was contented with life; his belief in God is unimaginable.”

According to him, Justice Babalakin’s love for humanity led him to settle disputes between different categories of persons across the country.