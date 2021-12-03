By Sylvester Kwentua

Big Brother Naija Star, Anita Natacha Akide popularly called Tacha , has flirted with the boys on Instagram. In an erotic post accompanied with seductive pictures, Tacha bragged that she has what would make the boys rush her, especially on a Monday.

“My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! Ready for that Monday slay..” Tacha posted.

Meanwhile, famous talent manager and former husband to Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, last month, heaped praises on the former BBNaija housemate, Tacha for not being promiscuous.

Teebillz explained that he waited for two years to discover the most bankable reality TV star who didn’t need to open her legs and Tacha scored all the maximum points.

“I’ve patiently waited after 2 seasons of BBN to see the most bankable without opening their legs! I’m thankful to you Anita for allowing me to make the difference for what I do best……. Proud of you my love,” he wrote.