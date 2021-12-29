MTU best graduating student gets N1m, automatic employment

Daniella Oluseyi, MTU best graduating student.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given Mountain Top University, MTU, best graduating student, Olubunmi Daniella Oluseyi, N1 million and an automatic employment.

Oluseyi, 20, who is an Economics graduate, emerged the overall best out of the 45 first class graduates with a cumulative grade point average, CGPA, of 4.96.

Governor Abiodun, who was the guest lecturer at the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 combined graduation ceremony on Thursday, gave the gifts to the Miss Oluseyi.

According to Abiodun: “I believe this appreciation will encourage other students to be like Oluseyi and even better.”

Vanguard News Nigeria