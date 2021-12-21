97th entertainment, the organisers of Misters of Nigeria pageant has just acquired international franchise for Mister Global pageant competition.

Mister Global, founded in 2014, is an annual men’s International beauty contest that has been held in SouthEast Asian country, Thailand.

According to the organisers, Misters of Nigeria Pageant is dedicated to giving Nigerian male models the opportunity to showcase themselves and their craft on an international stage.

“We are delighted for his opportunity to send delegates from Nigeria to Mister Global competition”, Says Mr TE.Mbah , National director Misters of Nigeria Pageant.

“Our commitment is carved towards giving spotlight to our winners and producing young ambassadors who will be committed to community development and putting smiles on the faces of people around them through humanitarian engagements and other positive value driven activities”.

The pageant also boasts of having access to various international jobs and connecting their winners with top reputable brands.

“Our interest is to create link between pageantry and high fashion modeling.

“Also, our winners will be presented with opportunity to strut on runways across the globe and work with numerous reputable brands”, he added.

They take pride in becoming the only Nigerian male pageant with three known international franchises, namely; Mister Model International, Manhunt International and Mister Global.