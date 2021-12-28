...As Aremu hails return of Development Plan

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Director General ,Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu has disclosed that the Institute is set to promote awareness among organized labour and civil society on the new National Development Plan 2021- 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists.

According to the statement, “on Wednesday in Abuja, the Federal Executive Council announced an ambitious 4 year N348 trillion Development Plan to replace the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2030) and the Vision 20. 2020).”

“Speaking at a Finance and Economic Development interactive with workers in formal and informal sectors from North West in Kaduna organized by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday Comrade AREMU commended President BUHARI administration for what he called “a return to National Development Plan after decades of ad hoc neo-liberal sectoral reforms” adding that “nations that failed to plan only muddle through to fail.”

“According to him President BUHARI with the new plan that would outlive his government has shown that “statesmanship is about Nation building not the next election as some state actors tend to poison the polity”.

“The Director General therefore urged organized LABOUR to “constructively support and engage the Plan which he said enjoined the inputs of LABOUR at preparation through its participatory inclusive process.

“Comrade AREMU hailed the annual growth target of 5 percent, 21 million full time jobs and 35 million poor eradication targets of the new plan saying the targets are “not only desirable but achievable”.

“ Labor creates wealth so LABOUR must be active at any growth discussion with a view of ensuring equitable distribution of wealth for the majority”. he said.

“The Director General said it was part of the Institute mandate to promote knowledge about critical labour and economic issues adding that MINILS would compliment the efforts of Ministers of Finance and Budget to popularize the objectives and content of the National Plan.

“He commended the CBN under Godwin Emefele which he said through monetary policies and targets development financing had set the tone for the framework for the new National Development Plan in terms of stable macroeconomic factors, value addition and employment creation.”