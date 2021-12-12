By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said mineral production in the mining and quarrying sector rose year-on-year, YoY, by 18 per cent to 64.3 million tons in 2020 from 54.5 million tons in 2019.

The bureau disclosed this today in its Mineral Production Statistics Report for 2019-2020.

According to NBS, Kogi State (12.5 million tons) , Ogun State (12.1 million tons) and Cross River State (8.9 million tons) were top three States with the largest share of production in 2020.

The bureau also noted that Limestone, Sand and Granite were three most mined minerals in 2020.

The report stated:”The Mining and Quarrying sector is crucial to growth in Nigeria considering the potential to export mineral resources to the rest of the world and the drive for diversification.

” Essentially, Nigeria is said to be endowed with over forty (40) types of minerals including marble, coal, iron ore, gold, silica, lead, zinc, tin ore, manganese, granite, laterite, limestone etc.

“Aggregate production in 2020 (64.3 million tons) grew by 18 per cent compared to 2019 with 54.5 million tons, indicating an improvement in production. “In 2020, Kogi State, Ogun State and Cross River State were top three States with the largest share of production with 12.50 million tons, 12.11 million tons and 8.90 million tons respectively.

“The least State was Borno which recorded 5,060 tons.

“Similarly, Ogun State, Federal Capital Territory,FCT, and Kogi State were the top three States with the largest share of production in 2019.

“This report shows that Ogun State produced 12.55 million tons, FCT produced 10.82 million tons, while Kogi State recorded 10.11 million tons over the same period.

” Limestone, Sand and Granite were three most mined minerals in 2020, while Limestone, Granite and Laterite were the top biggest minerals in 2019.”

Vanguard News Nigeria