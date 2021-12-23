PSG snapped Messi up on a free transfer following his departure from Barcelona in the summer, tying the Argentine down to a two-season deal with the option of an extra year.

The capture of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was perceived by many to be the biggest coup of the last transfer window, but what effect has he had on PSG’s revenue stream so far?

PSG have sold almost one million Messi-printed jerseys to date in 2022-21, GOAL can confirm.

The club’s sponsorship director Marc Armstrong says the 34-year-old’s arrival led to record-breaking overall shirt sales for the year and believes they would have been even higher had it not been for the manufacturing delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s a great asset. From a commercial point of view, the impact is incredible,” Armstrong told GOAL.

“We believe that last year we sold more shirts than any other club, and this year will be even better. It’s definitely the best jersey launch in terms of sales with at least a 30-40% increase in demand.

“The demand has been enormous. If we could produce more, we would sell even more.”

Armstrong also revealed sponsorship offers began flooding in for PSG as soon as Messi’s departure from Barca was confirmed.

The French giants moved quickly to win the race for the Argentine international’s signature and are now reaping the rewards as external companies also seek to profit on his popularity.

Partnerships have been agreed with brands such as Autohero, Crypto.com, Smart Good Things and Gorillas as PSG have been able to rake in millions in additional revenue.

“There has been an impact and the partners are committed to our price. Previously, demand was already strong, but now it is greater than ever,” Armstrong added.

“We immediately had a significant increase in offers and even before he officially signed in Paris, there were a lot of requests.

“We have really felt an impact in all of our business areas: from sponsorship and merchandising to hospitality and ticketing.”

