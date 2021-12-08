By Godwin Oritse

AS Nigeria continues to record low level of pirate activities on the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, the criminal activates of the sea robbers is said to cost the country over N329billion in 2017 compared to N1.8billion cost to Asia.

Disclosing this at the ongoing Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, conference in Abuja, Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua, said that the failure of security agencies to share real time intelligence is a major source of draw back in the fight against maritime crime adding that the economic cost of maritime affects Nigerian more than other countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

READ ALSO:Sea Power for Africa Symposium: FG urges African navies to address critical maritime issues

He, however, opined that with the establishment of the integrated security and waterways protection infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue project, it is hoped that the excesses of the criminal elements on the nation’s coastal and territorial waters will be curtailed.

He stated: ”A safe marine environment prepares the oceans for a secured atmosphere for maritime trade. Criminal elements have been reported to use wrecks as safe haven to launch surprise attacks on merchant vessels.”

He also called on the leadership of the CIOTA to brace to the duty of drawing the attention of relevant authorities to the need to entrench global best practices in the implementation of the maritime safety laws.