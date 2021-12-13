A 30-year-old man, Hassan Baba, was on Monday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a deep freezer from a shop in Abule Ado area of Ojo, Lagos.

The police charged Baba with four counts of conspiracy, burglary, assault and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October.

He alleged that the defendant and five others who are currently on the run, broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Ali Lawal and carted away a deep freezer, many goods worth N400,000 as well as N300,000 cash.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also assaulted Aba Mohammed and Ibrahim Mohammed.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 170, 280, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate Taiwo Popoola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 11 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria