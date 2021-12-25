The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said a lone accident at Umuokpo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra has claimed the life of a male passenger, on Christmas Day.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Anambra Sector Commander of the corps, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday.

Irelewuyi said that the possible cause of the fatal crash which occurred at about 4. a.m. along Awka-Enugu Expressway was fatigue.

He said, “The accident involved an unidentified driver of a blue Passat Volkswagen Wagon with registration number: BEN658TP.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that due to fatigue, the driver of the vehicle slept off while driving and crashed.

“Twelve persons, comprising two male adults, a female adult, four male children and five female children were involved in the crash.

“Six persons sustained some degree of injuries.

“They were taken to Princeton Hospital, Awka, by FRSC rescue team, where a male passenger was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The FRSC official said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

While sympathising with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to always observe the regulatory rest periods when travelling to avoid fatigue

Vanguard News Nigeria