By Shina Abubakar

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State has sentenced one ThankGod Paul, 29, to six months jail term for stealing food items worth N4,560.



He was docked on Monday on three counts bordering on breaking, entering, and stealing before O. Adediwura.



Police prosecutor, Inspector Onah Glory informed the court that Paul broke and entered into the shop of one Sola Adeyanju on December 5, 2021 at Alaro Area, Modakeke-Ife with intent to commit felony.



He said the convict stole one rubber of dried rice cost N1,000; two Biggie Cola, valued N300; two 7up drink valued N400; one Spaghetti, N400 and five Magic soap, N500.



According to him, the convict stole: two packs of Instant Noddles, N200; one pack of Rothmas Cigarettes, N500; one pack of Benson & Hedges, N500 and one Agbara & Halogin Hot Drinks, N400.



The Prosecutor stated further that the accused carted away with: one Chinchin cup, worth N60 and one pack of Tiger Razor blade, valued N300, all property valued N4,560.



Glory added that the offence contravened sections 319 and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.



Paul pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him and pleaded for leniency.



In his ruling Adediwura, after convicting the accused committed him to six months in prison with an option of one calendar year community service.