A 55-year-old man, Ayeni Olusegun, was on Wednesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing.

Olusegun, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 29 at 4.00 a.m. at Ilokun Village area in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant stole working tools, including cutlasses and spray pump, valued at N80,000 belonging to one Mr Olaegbon Oladimeji.

He said that the defendant also stole electrical cables, control panels and sockets valued at N450,000, belonging to one Akinleye Ojo.

Okunade noted that that the defendant on the same date at 5.05 a.m. at Ilokun area, Iworoko-Ekiti, attempted to commit felony to wit stealing on one Akinrinade Rasheed and Akinrinade Sola.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 390(9) and 509 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti, 2012.

Okunade asked the court for adjournment, to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

ALSO READ: Jigawa pays N9.403bn to retirees for 2021

He adjourned the case until February 7 for hearing.

In a related development, the defendant, Ayeni Olusegun, committed another offence on Nov. 7 at 6.00 a.m. in Iworoko-Ekiti.

The Prosecutor, Insp Okunade, told the court that the defendant broke into the shop of one Isiaka Hadi.

He alleged that the defendant also stole one generator, valued at N120,000, one industrial machine valued at N170,000, 10 yards of clothes valued at N8,000 and two T-shirts valued at N16,000 belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor noted that the offences contravened Sections 413(1) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while his counsel, Mr Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria