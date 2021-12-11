Juliet Ibrahim



By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity Ghanaian actress and musician, Juliet Ibrahim, recently shared tips with her fans on how to make themselves happy. In a short but explicit post on Instagram, the actress who shares multiple citizens, advised people to always take out time to show themselves love.

“Self-worth is Self-Love. Take out time and Love yourself today . When last did you make love to yourself?.”Juliet Ibrahim shared.

Perhaps, Juliet’s tips have worked for her, as it would be recalled that early this year, while speaking on a launch of a memoir of her life experiences which she released, Juliet revealed to a sister media house that she once suffered depression but she overcame it and had to share her story in the memoir.

“Yes, I have once battled with depression. I am a woman of many stories and that is what makes me who I am.” Juliet revealed.