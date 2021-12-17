Scope Digi Communication, one of Nigeria’s leading tech startups providing tech-enabled logistics services, has introduced a new logistics app, Gbera, poised to address issues that border on dispatch services in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

In recent times, many online retailers and customers who rely heavily on logistic startups to get their goods have been faced with the challenge of unreliability of many logistics service providers, thereby hampering the growth of their business.

Gbera is out to provide solutions to the challenge of finding quality and reliable logistics companies that handle delivery without the client breaking a sweat.

Ayobami Adefajo, the founder of Scope Digi Communication, said the app which was founded in January 2021, but officially launched on December 15, 2021, is available to logistics companies to help them secure more customers, both individuals and organisations who are major players in the industry.

He added that the app will also help connect the logistics companies to independent dispatchers.

“Just like Uber, Bolt etc, Gbera is majorly on logistics companies and solely on delivery but not limited to motorbikes; van, buses among others will also be deployed,” Adefajo said.

“GBERA is an easy-to-use dispatch hub with app available on both android and iOS. Gbera app caters for the everyday delivery needs with just a push of a button.

“We have a user-friendly mobile app that connects dispatchers in major cities with users to deliver economical delivery services in just a few clicks for a variety of user groups, from companies to individuals.

“You can send parcels and track their progress, or purchase groceries and have it delivered on time.

“For your convenience, Gbera’s all-new solution app integrates the parcel sending and ordering system services into a single app.

“Sending parcels has never been easier. Simply choose a pick-up and drop-off location. You will receive an estimate right away.

“You can then track the driver from pickup through delivery and share this information with the receiver and also get notified of any delay (gridlock, security checkpoint) from the dispatcher right there in the app.

“Gbera functions as your personal delivery guide as we share insight on best prices, group delivery, same day delivery, scheduled delivery, truck rentals for moving good and properties.

“Gbera is ideal for you to order whatever you want because we provide a variety of options. Our app caters for pick up and deliveries within Lagos and throughout Nigeria.”

Logistics companies, according to the founder, can also be a part of this experience with Gbera by signing up on www.gberang.com and filling their details.

