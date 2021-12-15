Lighthouse Network holds SheBlooms

Founder of The Lighthouse Network and The Working Girl Circle, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo

The Lighthouse Network, one of the leading female networking organisations in Nigeria has announced SheBlooms, a networking event specifically focused on the Working Girl.

SheBlooms is a programme targeted towards career women between the ages of 22 and 55, who work for or own corporate organizations.

The event, which is designed to drive career awareness and conscious growth in the Working Girl, is set to include coaching sessions with various speakers including foremost life coach Lanre Olusola (the Catalyst), all of whom will be having conversations centred on the 360 degrees lifestyle of the Working Girl.

Supported by Baileys Delight, the premium liqueur with strong female appeal, SheBlooms, according to the Host and Founder of The Lighthouse Network and The Working Girl Circle, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, has an annual vision board and year planning session.

“Given how tough the year has been, we have taken a different approach to speak to the 360 degrees facet of the Working Girl life.

“Our focus is, through the few hours of coaching, to help the Working Girl understand how she can bloom regardless of what the economic headwinds of 2022 may be,” she said.

Speaking on the event, Dorcas Mashingi, Brand Manager Baileys Nigeria, said “It is our pleasure to partner with The LightHouse Network on SheBlooms.

“This partnership is a testament to the brand’s commitment to connecting and empowering women across several works of life.

“Platforms such as this are of increasing relevance in today’s society where women, in attempt to close up the wage-gap, strive to achieve work-life balance.”

Established in 2004, The LightHouse Network has an array of projects designed to serve women across ages, including its youth development programme which focuses on work place readiness for university undergraduates and for the Working Girl.

