By Rosemary Iwunze

The Managing Director of LeadwayAssurance Company Limited, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, has said that the organisation is committed to promoting entrepreneurship, driving continuous education, and improving the learning environment for students to expose them to realities in the business world.

Hassan-Odukale stated this when his company donated a state-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Centre to the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State.

READ ALSO:Save us from erosion menace, Cross River community begs World Bank

The edifice, built to improve the learning experience of students in the tertiary institution, equipped with a world-class information technology facility, laboratories, lecture theatre and a standard amphitheater, seminar, and meeting rooms, was commissioned during the 38th Convocation ceremony of the University.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the building, Hassan-Odukale said: “This donation was made to the university to advance entrepreneurship particularly for graduating students such that it inducts them into the real business world and supports their ambitions. For the undergraduates also who are still studying, it would expose them to happenings in the business environment as entrepreneurs both in the local environment and the country at large.”

The Chancellor of the institution, His Royal Highness, Emir of Katagum, Bauchi.

State, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, while commissioning the building, said: “This intervention will help strengthen the hope and resolve of the students that they can express their creativity to birth ideas that would transform lives and humanity. Leadway Assurance has created a pathway for them to excel in a serene environment, access learning from seasoned professionals and develop themselves to become leaders in their field.”

Also speaking, the Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, FUTA, Professor Helen Ogunsuyi, said: “This well-thought through contribution from Leadway Assurance to the University is very significant to what we do at the Entrepreneurship Centre, especially for the students who would be better equipped with requisite learning to help them innovate and develop their talents to excel in their chosen careers.”