Heritage Bank

By Peter Egwuatu

LCFE has entered into partnership with Heritage Bank Plc to create a structure for trading on wheat contracts and its allied products, following the ongoing intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to position the country as a net exporter of wheat .

Already, the apex bank’s intervention to address the perennial imbalances in wheat production in Nigeria, has led to its disbursement of N41 billion to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), including Heritage Bank for production of quality wheat through accredited Anchor borrowers.

Addressing members of the Commodity Ecosystem Operators at the weekend , the Managing Director, LCFE, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale explained that the Exchange’s primary function was to create a structured platform for fungible tradable instruments that are de-risked by way of forward contracts through commodities products in agriculture, mineral resources, oil, and gas where issuers can also write an array of contracts.

He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the current initiative on wheat production and creation of enabling environment for development of the commodities ecosystem respectively.

“LCFE is delighted to have a partner in Heritage Bank for the development of the commodities ecosystem. We are committed to partnering with the bank to develop the wheat value chains by aggregating farmers, their commodities, and data for the overall development of the wheat value chain. Our involvement is in the primary input. The Exchange would continue to provide the necessary support to Heritage Bank through the alignment of various stakeholders and partners”, said Akeredolu-Ale.

The former Executive Director, Lake Chad Institute of Research, Dr Oluwasina Olabanji lamented that Nigeria spent two billion United States Dollar annually on wheat importation due to insufficiency in commercial quantities and poor quality of primary input.

Heritage Bank’s Divisional Head, Agribusiness, Natural Resources and Project Management, Mr Olugbenga Awe stated that Heritage Bank was committed to promoting development of agricultural value chains in Nigeria. According to him, the bank’s involvement in the sector dated back to many years ago and it has always been at the forefront of ensuring overall growth and development of commodities products in Nigeria.

“ The CBN’s Governor, recently announced the apex bank’s N41billion intervention in wheat production in Nigeria for commodity associations and anchor companies. Heritage Bank is pleased to work with CBN and other stakeholders such as wheat farmers association of Nigeria, wheatfarmers, processors and marketers association of Nigeria, lake chad research institute and other development partners, flour mills of Nigeria and several seed companies and others to support over 100,000 farmers in wheat production. We are glad to work with LCFE to ensure its sustainability and deepen investment opportunities in agricultural commodities, solid minerals and energy space”Awe said.