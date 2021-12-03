By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday elected Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole as it’s 24th President to steer the ship of the Chamber for the next two years. This followed the expiration of Mrs. Toki Mabogunje’s tenure of office, after serving the Chamber in the same capacity for two years.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General, LCCI said: “Olawale-Cole emerged as President after a duly conducted election at the Chamber’s 133rd Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 2nd December 2021 at Commerce House, 1 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“A two-time Former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, as well as Works and Transport in Lagos State, Olawale-Cole has served the Chamber previously in various capacities such as Deputy President, Vice President, Chairperson, Public Affairs Committee, Chairperson, Financial &General Purposes Committee among others.

“As a Council Member and a key Officer of the Chamber, he has brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and has provided inspirational leadership and direction for the success of the Chamber. His emergence as the President will enhance the Chamber’s role as the leading public policy advocate, promoting and protecting the interest of its members and the business community at large.”