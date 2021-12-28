By Ikechukwu Odu



The lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Hon Simon Atigwe, and Igbo-Eze North, and South Local Government Chairmen in Enugu State, Prince Ejike Itodo, and Peter Andy, have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on adequate security of lives and properties in the state.

The trio, while giving their Christmas messages to their constituents said that the governor’s dexterity in handling security issues in the state has enthroned the atmosphere of peace and development.

Hon Atigwe, and Prince Itodo, who spoke at their country home in Aji, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, also enjoined the people of the council area to imbibe the Christian virtues of love and peace during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Enugu State has been enjoying secured and peaceful atmosphere due to the kind of governor we have. His Excellency, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done so well in providing security in the state. That is why we are celebrating our Christmas peacefully.

“I want the people of the state to continue to embrace peace as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Let us also have a rebirth in the way we do things and in our attitude. Let the birth of Christ inflame our love for one another. I want the people of Igbo-Eze North to continue to pray and live exemplary lives,” Prince Itodo said.

While also giving his Christmas felicitations to his people, Igbo-Eze South Council chairman, Andy, cautioned against extravagant spendings during Christmas, adding that January is always a tough month for those who lavish their money during Yuletide.

He also lauded the giant strides of Governor Ugwuanyi in community development and security of lives and properties in the state.

“Even in the midst of this Christmas celebration, we should always be focused. We should remember that January is very near and it is always a harsh month. As we are entering the year 2022, we should always pray for Enugu State, especially, for our Governor, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for God to elevate him in his political positions, because the bible said that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.

“At this point in time, this country needs somebody like Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to keep this nation moving in the right direction,” he said.

