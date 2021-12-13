Lateef Jakande

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Lovers of good stage plays will not have to wait any longer for the much-anticipated play – Babakekere – as influential theatre production firm, Duke of Shomolu Productions has concluded plans to produce the play next March.

Riding on the back of the highly successful and well-received double-decker production of Awo and Aremu, Babakekere which is an incisive depiction of the life and times of one of Nigeria’s most accomplished historical figures and former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the play will be staged at the prestigious and historic Glover Hall Marina, Lagos.

During a courtesy call on the family of the late iconic leader, investment banker cum theatre producer, Joseph Edgar, disclosed that the project has already received the support of the Lagos State Government which has emerged as its principal sponsor.

ALSO READ: 2023: Obasanjo lobbies political, tribal, religious leaders

He went further to state that as a manifestation of the very strong support of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for the project, Mr Bonu Solomon, the Special Adviser to His Excellency on Arts, Culture and Tourism, would be serving as Co-Executive Producer of the play.

“Alhaji Lateef Jakande also known as Babakekere, played very critical roles in birthing indigenous Media in the country and was very selfless in the periods directly after independence, working closely with the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He continued as a major factor in national development up to his recent passing in 2020,” he said.

Babakekere aligns very perfectly with the vision of the Duke of Shomolu’s self-appointed vision of telling very positive historical stories to a new audience with the firm hope of rebuilding and refocusing our National Narrative.

The production company has in the recent past, staged some expressive and deeply appreciated plays like the very exciting ‘Isale Eko’, ‘Emotan’ and the aforementioned ‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’ which depicted former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Babakekere is written and directed by iconic Makinde Adeniran, veteran scriptwriter and director.

Vanguard News Nigeria