

..Hails lawmakers on passage into law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed determination to ensure a smooth take-off of the law establishing two additional State universities, the Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

The state House of Assembly had on Wednesday, passed into Law: “A Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education Lagos Bill and for connected purposes.”

The state government assured that with the law establishing the proposed two universities in place, every other logistics, including finances, equipment, and instructional materials, capacity building among others would be supported.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, commended the state House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa for passing the bill, establishing Lagos State University of Education, LASUED as well as backing the Sanwo -Olu administration’s vision for quality education and technology with appropriate legislations.

Wahab recalled that Lagos Assembly lawmakers had during their plenary session on Monday, November 15, 2021, adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions) on Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bill 2021.

Following the recommendations, the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who presided over the plenary in November, thereafter, adopted the recommendations of the committee as the resolutions of the House.

He added that the passing of the LASUED bill by the house has put a stamp on the establishment of two additional State Universities, that is, LASUED and Lagos State University of Science and Technology by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Wahab noted that the two bills coming at the time when JAMB candidates were jostling for Universities admissions were a further demonstration of the State Government’s commitment to giving students of Lagos State origin unrestricted access to university education while promoting the growth of science and technology education in the state.

The Special Adviser, also recalled that Governor Sanwo -Olu had recently while delivering a public lecture at the Lagos State University, LASU, promised that there would be no going back on the proposed two Universities.

“According to the governor, the two new Universities in addition to the existing Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, are to expand access to University education particularly for the people of the state, who are qualified and desire quality university education,” he stated.

Wahab, while urging people of the state to support the take-off of the two universities the way they did during the public hearing, stated that the location of the headquarters of either of the Universities should not be a barrier since all citizens who are of Lagos State origin would have equal opportunity in terms of admissions and job placement.

The Special Adviser, while commending Obasa and his members for their commitment to the growth of education in the state, noted that their experiences and legislative competencies had helped to fast-tracked the process for the establishment of the universities than expected

“This is giving democracy dividends to our people, our people have expressed the need for two additional universities to give our youths more access to varsity education and the House has done the needful by holding a public hearing on it, which truly reflected the wishes of the people.

“History is made again as the two Bills for the proposed State Universities have been passed and sent to Mr Governor for his assent, we cannot thank enough, the Obasa led house of Assembly for always be on the side of the masses with quality legislations.

“Definitely, history will be kind on you and your tenure as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and various contributions you have made to the success of a new Lagos of our dream’’, Wahab stated.

Meanwhile, instructively, LASUED and Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bills, 2022, when asserted by the governor and passed into law would increase the State-owned Universities to three, which is expected to give students of Lagos State origin more access to varsity education.

The two bills have been forwarded by Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko

to Governor Sanwo–Olu for his assent.

Vanguard News Nigeria