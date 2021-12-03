Lagos to probe Dowen College student's death

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State government has sympathised with the family of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group.

The state government also promised to investigate the matter.

A statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, said the government was in touch with the parents of the boy.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Government sends its condolences to the parents of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., a student of Dowen College, Lekki.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, notes that this incident is shocking and the State is indeed sad about this great loss.

“A delegation comprising top level management of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the Police, has visited the school on a fact-finding mission.

“The State Government is in touch with the parents in this difficult time.

“We reassure the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni Junior and Lagosians at large that efforts are being made to unravel the circumstances leading to his demise, even as we reiterate the Government’s commitment to Child Protection.”

A probe ongoing

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Lagos State government will probe Sylvester Oromoni’s dead.

Speaking to Vanguard, an official of the Ministry of Education, who spoke in confidence because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the government would definitely act on the matter.

“The state government is aware of the matter and all the issue so far raised. We have also seen the various videos being circulated.

“The government will soon come out with its position on the matter. All students in Lagos, whether in private and public schools, are our own and we must take care of their interests.

“As at now some preliminary steps have been taken on the matter and the authorities of the affected school are cooperating by giving the necessary information.

“It is only the parents of the boy who can confirm some of the things that have gone online like the video of when the boy was being treated.

“Whatever it is, be rest assured that the matter is going to be thoroughly investigated,” the source said.

The ‘football injury’

Recalled that a cousin of late Sylvester Oromoni, Perrie, took to the social media few days ago to lament Sylvester’s death.

He said the deceased mentioned some fellow students who beat him up because of his refusal to join a cult group.

The school later came up with a press release denying that such happened in the school

The management said the boy only sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues and was promptly treated before being handed over to his family.

There are also claims in the social media too that some of the boys mentioned by the deceased have been flown abroad by their families.

The family of the deceased is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria