.

By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

Commissioner of Police in Kwara State Mr Tuesday Assayomo has ordered, the rescue and arrest of the kidnappers of a district head, the Mogaji Erubu in Ilorin Emirate in Kwara state, Dr Zubair Folorunsho Erubu

The district head was kidnapped on Thursday and taken to an unknown destination that has not been confirmed at press time.

He was said to have been kidnapped on his way between Ilorin and Afon in the Asa local government area of the state on Thursday.

The district head who is said to be in his 60s is a retired permanent secretary in the state civil service.

He is a medical doctor and was at a time, while in service, the chief medical officer at the state Government House clinic.

It was learnt that he was heading to his farm in Asa local government when he was kidnapped.

The police in the state have confirmed the kidnap but said that efforts were in progress to rescue the district head.

A statement by the spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said the commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo, had ordered a discreet investigation of the incident, the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

