By Emmanuel Okogba

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has passed on according to a tweet by a family member, Ayayi Fubara Eneli on Wednesday.

“My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless. He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song,” she wrote.

Karibi who was part of the series, Smart Money Woman – a girl’s journey to financial freedom also starred in other notable movies like God Calling, Castle and Castle, Royal Hibiscus Hotel and Quam’s Money.

He was diagnosed with a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer in 2020 and had been in Dubai receiving treatment.

Paying tribute to the actor, Arese Ugwu, who’s the executive producer of Smart Money Woman wrote, “Such sad sad news … life can be so cruel 💔 RIP Karibi Fubara

“Ours was a professional relationship but you were always so kind, so ready to work, such a team player, such a stand up guy with such an incredible talent. The world has been robbed of your light. Thank you for everything.

“My prayers are with your family and friends in this difficult time.. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss..

“Rest in Power King. 🕊🕊🕊”

Karibi was married to fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke.

Vanguard News Nigeria