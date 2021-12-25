Omeiza Ajayi, Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have passed a subtle vote of confidence on the Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying he has performed optimally in the northwestern state.

The declaration which was contained in a message sent to Gov. Ganduje on the occasion of his 72nd birthday comes in the wake of the political altercation between him and a former Governor of the state, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu reads; “The Progressive Governors Forum PGF join HE. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”.

Vanguard News Nigeria