



Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

Following the current leadership tussle in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano that broke the party into two factions, the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has received vote of confidence from legislators and other politicians in the state.

The governor declared that his commitment to serving the state will never be hindered by the tussle while calling for calm and reiterating that it is all in the name of democracy.

“It is very important for all to know that our political dexterity and political experience will not allow small party crisis to divert our attention in further developing our dear state, Kano.

What is happening is just part of the culture of democracy” Ganduje stated

He made the statement during a stakeholders meeting that took place at Government House, Kano, Sunday, with all sections of the stakeholders in attendance.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, twenty members of House of Representatives, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly and 28 members of the State House of Assembly, All the 44 local governments Chairmen, all leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 484 Wards and 44 local governments and state party leaders and elders, among others were at the meeting.

While reminding stakeholders on the procedures followed during both wards and local governments congresses of the party, he said “they are all in accordance with the normal party process and procedures”.

He added “we are all politicians and we all know such tricks that are put in place just to divert attention from people-oriented policies, programmes and projects”.

After assuring that his party, the APC and state government would not be diverted, he noted that, such internal crises in party politics are normal and part of the culture of democracy.

Governor Ganduje informed the gathering that, they were called in order to intimate them that there was a need for peace in the party.

“We should not be set aback because of the normal party crisis. This is very normal in democratic practice” he said.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, representing Kano South, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari, who spoke on behalf of 28 state legislators, Member House of Representatives and former State Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Kabiru Alasan Rurum, who spoke on behalf 20 state legislators, among others, who spoke at the meeting put their weight behind the governor. They all disclosed that, they were with him and the party and would remain so.

