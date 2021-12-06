Orji Kalu

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pooh-poohed social media reports that Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is planning to leave the party, saying the politician would not leave a party that made him realise his senatorial ambition after several attempts.

Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, Hon Okey Ezeala, said in a statement: ”We in the Abia State family of our great party, APC, view this rather questionable development with suspicion knowing the antecedents of the man at the centre of the rather unscripted drama. To the best of our knowledge, the Senator representing Abia North on our party platform is going nowhere. This is authoritative.”

According to Ezeala: ”what is playing out is that Kalu and his supporters are finding it very difficult to swallow the humble pie, and accept the fact that they have lost out in the 2021 congress of our great party. Their expectation that the state party structure will fall into their hands has become a bridge too far. They have refused to display the spirit of sportsmanship and queue behind the winners. The Abia North Senator is simply suffering from excess hubris.

“What we want the general public to know is that Senator Kalu is merely flying a kite, perhaps to attract the attention of the national leadership of our party to beg him not to leave. And if that eventually works to his plan, his primary objective would be to extract some concessions. Unfortunately for him, no winner in congress is ready to concede his position.

”Every Abian knows that Kalu lacks the courage to pursue his political ambition outside the ruling party. On the two previous occasions, he tried it, he failed woefully until he eventually found refuge in APC.

”We in Abia APC are calling on our national leadership to call the bluff of Senator Kalu. The risk of quitting the ruling party is too great for him to take. Not only that, the PDP in Abia would not even take him back. He tried it before and his efforts hit the rocks as every available door was firmly shut against him. The truth, therefore, is that Kalu has no intention to go anywhere because he has nowhere else to go.”

