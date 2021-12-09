… Jacks Proposed Spending by N3bn

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State House of Assembly, has passed the 2022 appropriation bill of the state into Law.

The bill was presented to the Lawmakers on November 19, 2021 by governor Darius Ishaku.

Ishaku at the time of presentation proposed N146,781,653,671.82 for the 2022 fiscal year but has now been jacked up to N149,784,896,396.82 by the lawmakers.

The additional N3 billion was added to the Capital expenditure which now stands at N71,712,308,716.92 billion as against the proposed N68,709,65,991.92 billion by the executive.

READ ALSO: Two girls drown in Taraba

Speaking after a unanimous affirmation by the lawmakers for the bill to scale the third reading, the speaker of the house, Joseph Albasu Kunini thanked the lawmakers for their dedication and timely consideration and passage of bill.

He said the additional N3billion added to the 2022 fiscal year spending was based on the review of the 2021 budget performance and the addition was for more allocation to areas where priority projects are being carried out.