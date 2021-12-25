By Moses Nosike

Lafarge African Plc, a multinational corporate business giant proffering high-tech solutions towards meeting construction needs and the growing demands of the mega infrastructural projects in Cement production, recently at the prestigious Sheraton and Towers Suite lkeja celebrated their good hands in transport, for their enormous contribution towards the growth and successes of the organization.

The Chief Executive Officer Mr. Khaled El – Dokani disclosed in his opening remarks that the theme of this year’s award presentations largely remains, “let’s build together”. This however is primarily targeted at ensuring that their independent transport partners who are involved in their daily operations clinically improves their safety and operational efficiency, aided by cutting edge innovations in transportation management.

The greatest highlight of this maiden edition of the transport summit was the selection and award presentations of the Best Transporter for each region and finally for the Nation. Hence Joza Global Logistics Limited unanimously was selected as the best transporter nationwide for the year 2021 and in the same stride picked also as the best hand in transport in the entire Eastern region.

This feat saw Sir. Emmanuel Usiakpor, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Joza Global Logistics Ltd, being handed over with the Key of the latest brand of Mitsubishi Triton L200 4WD pick up van for the national category and a Thermocool powered 10KVA generator for coming topmost amongst other transport partners in the east.

The selection process however was hinged on Safety, operational efficiency with other Lafarge performance and measurement indexes.

It will also be recalled that Joza Global logistics Scored a defining quadruple between the year 2013 to 2016, when the company consistently won the Overall National Transporter at Nigeria Breweries yearly award presentations; a feat that is yet to be challenged by any other.

Currently, this transport giant is being viewed as one amongst the few leading Transport Companies in Nigeria that has towered above others by placing safety and technology above profit, no wonder the company was recently recognized by the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) with the award of excellence in safety leadership in the transport sector.

According to Sir. Emmanuel Usiakpor, the MD/CEO of Joza Global Logistics Ltd, he remarked that the award is largely being dedicated to his cluster of dutiful drivers on the road for their hard work and safety adherence. He also commended Lafarge African Plc for the safety and technological support to their transporters which has been pivotal for the sustenance and growth of Joza Global. He also encourages other transporters to see safety above profit to avoid loss of life and properties

While bringing the business of the summit to a close, Mr. Khaled El-Dokani, the CEO of Lafarge group after sharing all of these insights also affirmed that his company will not just deliver same quality product as good as those of their Parent company HOLCIM in other parts of the world, but will continue to deliver on time and in a safe and excellent condition.