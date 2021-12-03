The Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), has described the recent attack on the Jos custodial centre by gunmen as a “bad omen” and threat to Nigeria’s fight against insecurity

The Director General of the agency, Mr Joseph Lengmang, said this at an interactive session with journalists on Friday in Jos.

Recall that gunmen invaded the custodial centre on Sunday evening, killed a personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), nine inmates, while 252 inmates escaped during the invasion.

Mr Mohammed Tukur, Deputy Controller General of NCoS in charge of Operations, blamed the attack on paucity of modern equipment and other gadgets.

According to Lengmang, the attack remains a serious threat to the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state and the country in general.

He further decried the recurrent jail breaks in the country and described the trend as dangerous and unhealthy for the society.

“It is unfortunate that jail breaks have been a recurrent decimal in this country. We had it in Imo, Kogi and what have you.

“By and large, what happened few days ago at the Jos custodial centre calls for deep concern and worry.

“The 252 inmates who escaped from the centre will have negative impact on the society. We don’t know if they are armed, who and where they are.

“This development poses a serious threat to the current fight against insecurity because they have gone back into the society and the tendency to unleash mayhem,” he said.

Lengmang, who condemned the attack, called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rearrest the fleeing inmates.

He called on the Federal Government to install modern security e