Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday and prayed to God to grant him good health, peace and long life.

Dr Jonathan also noted Buhari’s contributions to the development of Nigeria and commended the President for his support and commitment to the peace mediation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Mali.

The former President who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, also wrote: “I am delighted to join your family, friends, well-wishers and fellow compatriots to celebrate you on the occasion of your 79th birthday.

“Your Excellency, as a statesman and patriot, you have made significant contributions to the development of our country, occupying different leadership positions at different political eras.

“As we celebrate you on this special day, please accept my appreciation for your sustained co-operation and commitment towards the success of ECOWAS Peace Mission in Mali, where I serve as the Mediator.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you good health, peace, joy and long life.”

