Ex-President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife over the passing on of his wife Njideka Ezeife, describing her death as a sad loss.

Dr Jonathan in a message of condolence to the former Governor and the people of Anambra State stated that the late Mrs Ezeife played a key role in the growth and development of the State, having served as the First Lady to the first elected governor of the State.

The former president stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of your dear wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife, who transited to eternal glory after a brief illness.

“The death of a close relation is always a painful experience for which, as mortals, we are encouraged to draw solace from God’s abiding grace and abundant love.

“Mrs Ezeife was a well-loved and devout woman who diligently served the people of Anambra State and humanity and left behind worthy legacies that will continue to endure.

“May God sustain your family with the strength to bear the loss and grant her soul eternal rest. On behalf of my family, I convey our deepest condolences.”

