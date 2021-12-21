The Jigawa Police Command said it has arrested a 27-old-man over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested on Dec. 15 at about 12:30 p.m., by a team of policemen attached to Ringim Division, in Ringim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He explained that the suspect is believed to be a member of a syndicate that had robbed and kidnapped one Alhaji Ibrahim Jinjiri, aged 60, of Zangon Kanya village, Ringim, in Sept. 2020.

The PPRO recalled that the syndicate allegedly kidnapped the victim after robbing him of N300,000.

According to Shiisu, the syndicate later abandoned the victim after they discovered that he was dead.

Shiisu explained that the syndicate, being disappointed with the amount they got from the deceased’s family, decided to take him away

He added that the deceased, who was battling with high blood pressure, died in the hands of the suspects.

The PPRO said the suspects, however, did not contact members of his family for ransom.

“On Dec. 15, 2021, at about 1230hrs, one 27-year-old Abdullahi Alhaji Idi, a.k.a Bakiru, of Margawa village of Ringim LGA, was arrested by a team of policemen in Ringim.

“He was arrested after he came back from Niger Republic where he has been hiding after the 2020 incident.

According to Shiisu, the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria